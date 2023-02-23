Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) vs. Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.32 -$31.35 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.18 $49.65 million $0.28 26.96

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group 16.32% 6.26% 3.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

