Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

