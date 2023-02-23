Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Reliance Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RLLWF opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.44.
About Reliance Worldwide
