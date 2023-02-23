Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Reliance Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RLLWF opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

About Reliance Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.