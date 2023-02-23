Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.51 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

