Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 215.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 9,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,869. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.