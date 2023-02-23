Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.40 ($2.46).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

