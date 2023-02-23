J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $218.17

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.17 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 264.70 ($3.19). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 262.70 ($3.16), with a volume of 3,188,066 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($2.81).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.