iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

