iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

