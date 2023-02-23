iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $122.04. 97,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

