iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,520,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,861 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

