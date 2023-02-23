iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,057,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after buying an additional 851,254 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 344,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 187,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $36.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.