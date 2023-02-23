iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.