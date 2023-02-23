iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 845,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,614,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (ESGE)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.