iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 845,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,614,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

