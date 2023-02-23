iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -405.31%.

