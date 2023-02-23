iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.