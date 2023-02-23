iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUSB stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.22.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
