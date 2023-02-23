iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Allstate Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 389,678 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 114,216 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ITOT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $88.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,146. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39.

