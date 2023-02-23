iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,988 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.57 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

