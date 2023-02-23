Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.10

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and traded as low as $23.10. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 19,380 shares trading hands.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.