IPVERSE (IPV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $599,160.40

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $599,160.40 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.05 or 0.28197340 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.