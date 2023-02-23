IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $710.81 million and $13.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.