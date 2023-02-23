Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after buying an additional 365,028 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.