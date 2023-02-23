Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 22nd (AI, BDN, CIR, CNK, CR, CRSP, EGHT, GASS, HLF, KAR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 22nd:
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
