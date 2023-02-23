Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 22nd (AI, BDN, CIR, CNK, CR, CRSP, EGHT, GASS, HLF, KAR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 22nd:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

