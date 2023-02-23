Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX):

2/14/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLTX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.