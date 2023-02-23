Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 7,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Invesque Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$69.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.