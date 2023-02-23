Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after buying an additional 862,719 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 140,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PBW opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $68.96.

