Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $233.55 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

