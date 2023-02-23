Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit updated its Q3 guidance to $8.42-8.49 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Intuit by 6.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

