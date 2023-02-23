Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,399 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $242,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 101.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 195,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.53. 574,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,953. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

