Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 53,968 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %

ITCI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 668,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

