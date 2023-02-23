Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.