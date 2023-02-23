Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 689,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

