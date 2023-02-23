Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) SVP Sells 8,354 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ITCI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.28. 668,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.
Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.