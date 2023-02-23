Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 327 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $12,311.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 17th, Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00.

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,249. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

