Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Sells 65,263 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.97. 80,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,129. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

