Insider Buying: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $1,062,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 431,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,346,842.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $1,056,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. 93,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,838. The company has a market cap of $599.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

