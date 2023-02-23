Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Director Acquires 20 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) Director Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $729.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,583.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 13,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

