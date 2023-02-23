Insider Buying: Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires 100 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJVGet Rating) insider Dominic Ziegler acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £175 ($210.74).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FJV stock opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.05) on Thursday. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of £220.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,225.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.89.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

