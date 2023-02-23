Innovid (CTV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Innovid to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid Stock Up 1.0 %

Innovid stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Innovid has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $99,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,720,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,672.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,172 shares of company stock valued at $133,340. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Innovid by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.70 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

