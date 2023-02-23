IndiGG Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $59,793.11 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

