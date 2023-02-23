Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Shares Down 4.7%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 55,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 73,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Imunon Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

