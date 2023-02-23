Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.60

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Imaflex Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of C$26.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1900238 EPS for the current year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

