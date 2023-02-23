Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illumina by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $201.71 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

