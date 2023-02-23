iExec RLC Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $160.05 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00008248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00216799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.37 or 0.99998153 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.06735752 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $9,947,498.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

