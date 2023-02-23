IDEX (IDEX) Trading 16.1% Higher This Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. IDEX has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and $9.06 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00425844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.09 or 0.28208713 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.