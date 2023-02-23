IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.15 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $45.29 million and $11.15 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

