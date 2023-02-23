ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Head to Head Analysis

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICU Medical and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Assure has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,227.43%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than ICU Medical.

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.18 $103.14 million ($1.56) -112.04 Assure $29.19 million 0.24 -$2.76 million ($0.68) -0.50

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -1.90% 6.51% 3.28% Assure -40.19% -34.29% -20.12%

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

