ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 153.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in ICL Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 886,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 2,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 880,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ICL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.1 %

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

