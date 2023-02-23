IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 96.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $27.49 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

